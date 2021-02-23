MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $8.08 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00016730 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00457009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 154.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00490425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00071302 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,451 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

