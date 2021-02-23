Maecenas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,377.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $677,778.38 and $2,377.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maecenas

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

