Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.64. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 288,677 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.55 million and a PE ratio of -43.57.

Get Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) alerts:

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.