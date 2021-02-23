M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up about 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MHO traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,886. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

