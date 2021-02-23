Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 31,992 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 2.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.11% of Berry Global Group worth $158,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 3,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

