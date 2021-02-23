Lyrical Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Flex makes up 4.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $297,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,123,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

