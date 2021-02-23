Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 158,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

