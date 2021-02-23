Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $22.50

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $17.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Luxfer stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.