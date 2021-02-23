Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $22.50

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $17.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.