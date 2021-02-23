Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUN. CSFB increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.36.

Shares of LUN opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.62. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

