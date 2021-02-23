Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.77.

LUNMF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

