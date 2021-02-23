Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,684 shares of company stock worth $4,406,472 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

LITE opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

