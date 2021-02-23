Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

