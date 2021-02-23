Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

PPR opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.