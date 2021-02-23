Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

