Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

