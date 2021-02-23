Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $992.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

