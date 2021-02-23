Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,236 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

