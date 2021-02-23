Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.42.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

