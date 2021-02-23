Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Harmonic worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $887,136 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.