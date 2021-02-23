Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.