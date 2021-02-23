Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in Retail Value by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,521 shares of company stock worth $17,640,555. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.