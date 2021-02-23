Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,565 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

