Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,990 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays boosted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

