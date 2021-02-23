Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $169.55 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $169,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,654. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

