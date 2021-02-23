Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 689.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $142,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,498,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

