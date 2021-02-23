LKQ Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.