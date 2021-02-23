Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

LTHM stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -226.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

