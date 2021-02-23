Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.37 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $276.89 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $1,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

