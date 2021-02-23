Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

LQDT stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $622.33 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $476,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

