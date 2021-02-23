Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.24.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.69. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.