LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,757.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $28,757.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,018,429,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,877,812 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.