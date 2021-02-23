Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $65.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $293.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 467,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

