Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.
In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
