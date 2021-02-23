Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

