Lido Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Illumina by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,295,600.00. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.