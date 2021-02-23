Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.