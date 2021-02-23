Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock worth $10,455,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

