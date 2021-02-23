Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -540.93 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.