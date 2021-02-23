Lido Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.00 and its 200-day moving average is $406.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.56, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

