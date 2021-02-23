Lido Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

