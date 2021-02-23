Lido Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

