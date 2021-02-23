Lido Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

