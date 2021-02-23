Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 294.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 250,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 139,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.