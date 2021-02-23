Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE:BC opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

