Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Li Ning Company

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

