LHT (LHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $176,926.44 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006843 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006968 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.