LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $111.63. 16,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

