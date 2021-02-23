Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $89,856.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

