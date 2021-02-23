Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Critical Survey

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 16.07% 10.23% 0.86% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Level One Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $48.30, suggesting a potential downside of 32.49%. Given Level One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 2.02 $16.11 million $2.11 10.48 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.23 $192.74 million $5.08 14.08

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Level One Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Level One Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operates through 14 Level One Bank offices and 3 Ann Arbor State Bank banking centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

