LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average is $305.65. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

