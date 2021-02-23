LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

LendingTree stock opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

